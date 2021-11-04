FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 171,859 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

