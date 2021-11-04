Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 31st

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

