Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2,936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

