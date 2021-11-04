Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$10.70. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 138,762 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.