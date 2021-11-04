Financial Analysis: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) versus Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Bank pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Bank and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 34.29% 13.73% 1.40% Associated Banc 29.80% 9.02% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Bank and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Associated Banc 0 5 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than First Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bank and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $95.55 million 2.89 $19.45 million $0.97 15.18 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.42 $306.77 million $1.86 12.39

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Banc beats First Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.