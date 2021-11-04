Financial Analysis: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get High Tide alerts:

This table compares High Tide and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for High Tide and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 3 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67

High Tide presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 134.78%. Missfresh has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 266.21%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than High Tide.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.02) -323.00 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Missfresh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Missfresh beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.