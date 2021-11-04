Financial Comparison: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -134.41% N/A -120.82% Zendesk -18.59% -32.06% -6.46%

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.07 -$16.68 million ($0.13) -0.74 Zendesk $1.03 billion 12.13 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -92.91

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zendesk 0 3 11 0 2.79

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 139.58%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $155.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Zendesk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

