Financial Survey: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -18.59% -32.06% -6.46% Digerati Technologies -134.41% N/A -120.82%

Zendesk has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.03 billion 12.13 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -92.91 Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.07 -$16.68 million ($0.13) -0.74

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zendesk and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 3 11 0 2.79 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zendesk currently has a consensus target price of $155.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 139.58%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Zendesk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

