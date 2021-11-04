First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

FAF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $73.76. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

