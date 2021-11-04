First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE FBP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

