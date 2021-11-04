First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $349,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

