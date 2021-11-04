First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

