First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 625,552 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.