First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Liberty Latin America worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,929,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 1,532,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 292.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 556,041 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $6,696,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.