First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,207 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $19,532,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE LNN opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.