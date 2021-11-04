First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

