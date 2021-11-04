First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.25 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Timken by 38.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in The Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

