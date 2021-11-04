First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $1,465,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,589 shares of company stock worth $22,252,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $222.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $222.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.