First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,422 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

ZION stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $1,516,958. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

