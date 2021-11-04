First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $122.98. Approximately 25,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 52,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.