First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.30

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.