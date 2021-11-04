First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,169. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $340.74 and a 12 month high of $466.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.88 and its 200 day moving average is $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

