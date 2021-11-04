First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.92. 184,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.15. The stock has a market cap of $501.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.