FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

