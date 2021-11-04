FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Insiders acquired 15,336 shares of company stock worth $1,334,900 in the last ninety days.

LON:FGP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101.80 ($1.33). 4,679,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,025. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.73. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.40 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

