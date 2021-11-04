FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul Sells 1,100 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total transaction of C$267,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,291.25.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$242.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$236.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$219.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$162.91 and a 12-month high of C$254.99.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.25.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.