FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FSV stock opened at $195.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95. FirstService has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

