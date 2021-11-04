Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,000,000 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 27.0% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $6,659,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 108,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,491. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

