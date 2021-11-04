FLO (FLO) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.