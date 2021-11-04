Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce $856.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $812.10 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $684.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after buying an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after buying an additional 480,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

