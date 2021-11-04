Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £193 by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £193 ($252.16) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

FLTR opened at £128.75 ($168.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of £138.65. The company has a market cap of £22.58 billion and a PE ratio of -309.50.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

