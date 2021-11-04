Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

