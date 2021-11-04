FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

