FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $124.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.21 on Thursday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of FMC by 59.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 94,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

