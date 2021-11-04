Fmr LLC Acquires 4,504 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,144 shares of company stock valued at $676,344 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

