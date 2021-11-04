Fmr LLC Acquires 50,001 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 1,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVC opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. Analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

