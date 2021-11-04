Fmr LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99.

