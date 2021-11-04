Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.