Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.