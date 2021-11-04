Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 360,413 shares.The stock last traded at $79.99 and had previously closed at $80.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

