Font Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Font has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,280.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00241802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

