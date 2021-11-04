FORA Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.