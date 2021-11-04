FORA Capital LLC Invests $92,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $15,248,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 241.08 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

