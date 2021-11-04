FORA Capital LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

