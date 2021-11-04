FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

