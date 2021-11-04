FORA Capital LLC Sells 11,509 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,155,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

