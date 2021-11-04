FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

