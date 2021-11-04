Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -293.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

