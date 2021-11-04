Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 83,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,814 shares of company stock worth $464,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forrester Research by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

