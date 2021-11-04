Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.
Forrester Research stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 83,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.
FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forrester Research by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
