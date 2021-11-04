Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 2,088 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.92. 685,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,264. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $345.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.